Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after purchasing an additional 959,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,224,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

