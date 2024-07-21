Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.16. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 741,141 shares changing hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 266,916 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 619,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $800,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

