Analysts Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) PT at $68.33

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

ATI Price Performance

ATI opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. ATI has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ATI by 318.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ATI by 17.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ATI by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in ATI in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ATI by 202.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

