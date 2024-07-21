Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $287.18

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $291.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day moving average is $273.01. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

