Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target at $13.10

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETRN
Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %
Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equitrans Midstream
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.