Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target at $13.10

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETRN

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,746,000 after buying an additional 1,572,136 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 203,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $12,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.