Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $485.40

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $485.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $474.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $480.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

