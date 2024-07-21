Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target at $21.68

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

RUN stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,712 shares of company stock worth $2,859,761 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Sunrun by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,172,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,651,000 after acquiring an additional 575,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

