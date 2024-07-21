AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.74. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 76,488 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.