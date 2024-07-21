Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 41,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 12.5% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 76,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 32,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

