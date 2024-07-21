Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,373,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 264,618 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Apple worth $3,493,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.81. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.