Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $34.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

ARMK stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

