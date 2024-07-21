Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.10 to $3.95 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $8,582,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 548.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,000 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth $4,288,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

