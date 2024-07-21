Argent Capital Management LLC Has $118.15 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,057 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.