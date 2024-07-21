Arnhold LLC Sells 42,682 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,682 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

