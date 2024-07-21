Aron R. English Acquires 2,621 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $13,550.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,339,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,853.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.30 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

