Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

