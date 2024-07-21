Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 291.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Artivion by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.42 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $97.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

