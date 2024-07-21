ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Position Reduced by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

