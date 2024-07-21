ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $740.82

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $740.82 and traded as low as $709.61. ASM International shares last traded at $715.43, with a volume of 2,650 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ASM International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASMIY

ASM International Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $740.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International NV will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.