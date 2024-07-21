AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 0.8% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.48. 952,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,420,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 162,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

