Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

