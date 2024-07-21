Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.
Autoliv stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.
In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.
