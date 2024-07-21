AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $42,748,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 119,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,703 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,790. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Shares of AN opened at $173.80 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

