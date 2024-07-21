Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,179 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,522,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

