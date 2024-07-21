Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RY opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $157.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

