Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,168 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 854.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

