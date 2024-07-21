Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

