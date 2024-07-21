Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

GCT stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.81. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,577,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,122,170.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,346,779 shares of company stock valued at $46,860,487. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

