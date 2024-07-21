Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 33.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,015 shares in the company, valued at $276,883,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,015 shares in the company, valued at $276,883,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,286,137 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Get Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.