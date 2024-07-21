Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

