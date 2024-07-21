Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QIS opened at $25.26 on Friday. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Profile

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

