Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 73,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

FOCT opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

