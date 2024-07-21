Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.