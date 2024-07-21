Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Onsemi Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi
In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.