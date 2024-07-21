Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSEP. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 74,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.