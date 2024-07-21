Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 152,736 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,482,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $70.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $71.17.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

