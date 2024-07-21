Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,669,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marcus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $370.37 million, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

