Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 228.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.