Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,312,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 109,757 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ADM opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.