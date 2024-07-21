Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 479,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 119,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 44.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 211,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

