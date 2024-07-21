Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $558,000 Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 10,039.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 156,418 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

