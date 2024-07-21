Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YEAR. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.53 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

