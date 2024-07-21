Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $573,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $192,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $106.38 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $108.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

