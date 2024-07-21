Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $587,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $112.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

