Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $593,000 Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

