Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $606,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

