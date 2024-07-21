Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

