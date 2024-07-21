Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,463 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 151,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after acquiring an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $190.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.11.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

