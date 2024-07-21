Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.