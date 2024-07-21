Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 767 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.