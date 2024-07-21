Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,329,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

