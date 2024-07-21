Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance
Shares of XTN stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $178.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.
About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
