Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTN stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. The company has a market cap of $178.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.